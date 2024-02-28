Sun Princess to Debut 25 ‘First at Sea’ Shops

Princess Cruises,’ newest ship, the Sun Princess, will offer an elevated shopping experience with more than 25 first-at-sea brands, according to a press release.

Within the more than 5,800 square feet of retail space spanning two decks, the cruise line’s first Sphere Class ship will feature a selection of over 200 brands, ranging from jewelry and fashion to beauty and wellness.

The first-at-sea brands to debut onboard the Sun Princess include Chanel No. 1, Beyond Yoga and Varley, sustainable fashion from Neu Nomad and Pinko handbags. In addition, Waves, the first Princess-branded merchandise shop will debut onboard, offering a limited Princess Inaugural collection that celebrates the new ship and new lines featuring the Princess Seawitch.

“This expansive retail environment, created in partnership with Harding+, marks a new level of excellence for Princess retail,” said Sabine Muhlberger, vice president of onboard revenue experience at Princess Cruises. “Our guests are going to love this new and unique shopping experience that will enhance the already spectacular cruise experience aboard Sun Princess.”

Deck 8 features The Premium Watch Lounge, where guests can find the first-at-sea Breitling Lounge concept, as well as The Fine Timepieces Boutique, which features a selection of signature timepieces from Longines, Rado, Tissot, Hamilton, in addition to pre-owned Rolex watches.

Within The Beauty & Wellness Boutique on Deck 8 travelers will find premium cosmetic and skincare brands, such as Chanel, Dior, Lancôme, Estee Lauder and Clinique, as well as a range of sustainable and organic skincare brands including Comfort Zone, Neom Organics, This Works, Rituals and REN Skincare.