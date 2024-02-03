Spirit of Discovery Wins Dover’s 2023 SEA Award

The Port of Dover has announced Saga’s Spirit of Discovery as the winner of its Safety Environment Awareness (SEA) Award for 2023, according to a press release.

The SEA Award is now in its seventh year.

The Spirit of Discovery demonstrated the highest environmental and safety standards in 2023, while the Spirit of Adventure and the Seabourn Ovation also scored highly.

This award is a part of the Dover Port’s strategy for a more sustainable future. It focuses on highlighting vessels that excel in recycling methods, waste segregation, carbon emissions reduction, and safety measures. As a result, the Port’s dedicated environment team is able to provide cruise lines with first-rate facilities, advice, and efficiency to make their operations more sustainable.

Megan Turner, Environment and Sustainability manager at the Port of Dover, commented: “Our congratulations go to Saga and Seabourn, whose vessels showed excellent waste notification scores upon arrival in port, a high percentage of recycling, and great safety measures on board. We are leading the way to become the first UK port to be carbon net zero (scope 1 and 2) by 2025, and we thank our cruise lines for working alongside us on this important project, which contributes significantly to us reaching our ambitious goals.”