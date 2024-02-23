Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Silver Ray Set for Float Out

Silver Ray

The float out of Silversea Cruises’ new ship, the Silver Ray, is now scheduled for Sunday, according to Meyer Werft.

The maneuver will take place on Sunday, February 25, starting at 11:30 at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. 

The ship was previously scheduled to move on Saturday, February 24. That was delayed due to weather. 

Following her float out, the Silver Ray will be transferred to the equipment/outfitting pier in the harbor, where all remaining work will be carried out.

Set to launch this summer, the Silver Ray is the cruise line’s second Nova Class ship. 

Following its maiden voyage taking place in June, the ship will spend its inaugural season in Europe, offering a variety of itineraries visiting destinations such as Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Valencia, Spain; Monaco; Livorno (Florence/Pisa) Italy; and St. Tropez, France, among others.

