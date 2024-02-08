Twitter Facebook Linkedin
SeaDream Appoints Kari Tarnowski as VP of Marketing

Kari Tarnowski

SeaDream Yacht Club announced the appointment of Kari Tarnowski as vice president of marketing, according to a press release.

 Tarnowski will lead SeaDream Yacht Club’s marketing efforts globally, including digital, advertising and brand positioning, as well as the company’s global marketing strategy development and execution.

 “We’re thrilled to welcome Kari to the SeaDream Family. Kari’s extensive background and proven track record of success from luxury brands and the cruise industry makes her a perfect fit for our team and the SeaDream brand,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

Tarnowski brings more than 30 years of cruise and travel industry experience in marketing, brand, revenue management, sales and reservations.

 Over the past two decades, she has held senior marketing roles at companies including Crystal Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Silversea.

 

