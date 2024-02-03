Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Scenic Launches Short Cruises for First-Timers

Scenic Eclipse II

Scenic has introduced two new mini-cruise itineraries for travelers new to luxury cruising. These voyages are designed to offer guests a brief experience of luxury cruising, as stated in a press release.

The “Portugal, Spain & France Mini Cruise” is a seven-day voyage from Lisbon to Fowey. This journey provides guests the opportunity to visit Lisbon, Santiago, Vigo, and Le Palais before reaching the coastal town of Fowey. The starting price for this mini cruise is £2,999 per person, including a one-way flight to Lisbon.

The “Hidden Gems of the British Isles & Dublin” is a five-day cruise beginning in Fowey and ending in Dublin. This itinerary includes stops in St Mary’s, Fishguard, and the Isle of Man. The starting price for this mini cruise is £1,999 per person, including a one-way flight from Dublin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

