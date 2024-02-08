Royal Caribbean Unveils New Dining Experiences on Utopia

Royal Caribbean has revealed new details on the dining lineup to be available onboard the Utopia of the Seas when the ship launches in summer 2024.

The cruise line’s first Oasis Class ship will debut with short three-night and four-night weekday getaways to The Bahamas, with each cruise visiting the company’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Highlights of Utopia’s dining offerings include:

Royal Railway – Utopia Station: This new dining experience combines adventure, food and tech to travel – by train. The journey starts with pre-dinner drinks at the station platform where guests board the dining car for a culinary adventure, transporting them to any place and time, from America’s Wild West to remote destinations across the globe, all without leaving the ship.

The Spare Tire: Guests can refuel with quick bites to keep the party going at this new poolside food truck, serving pulled pork sandwiches, cheeseburger flatbread, daily rotating desserts and more.

Izumi and Izumi in the Park: Joining the Royal Caribbean staple in its new Central Park location is a pickup window that serves up sushi, Japanese-inspired street food and sweets. Next door is a reimagined Izumi restaurant, with a new omakase-inspired private dining experience paired with sake cocktails, more teppanyaki tables, al fresco dining and more.

In addition to these new dining experiences, the Utopia will also offer Royal Caribbean staples, including Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar; The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar; Hooked Seafood; Chops Grille, and more.