Resorts World One to Homeport in Jakarta, Indonesia

Resorts World Cruises is celebrating a new milestone as the first international cruise line to homeport in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to a press release.

The Resorts World One will be in Jakarta during the local school holiday from June 16 – July 1, 2024, offering four six-night roundtrip cruises from Jakarta to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang). Cruise fares start from IDR 10 million per guest based on twin sharing, with free third and fourth passengers in the same cabin.

“As an international cruise line that is homegrown in Asia, Resorts World Cruises is excited and proud to pioneer the first-ever homeport deployment in Indonesia. Indonesians are familiar with the Resorts World Cruises brand sailing out of Singapore and now they can sail with a round-trip cruise from Jakarta to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur on the Resorts World One,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises. “We would also like to express our sincere thanks to the local government, authorities and our travel partners for their support in helping us realize this dream of ours to cruise from Indonesia. We look forward to developing the country’s and regional cruise tourism industry together.”

Resorts World One’s maiden voyage departs from the port of Tanjung Priok in Jakarta on June 16, 2024, followed by departures on June 21 and 26 as well as on July 1. The six-day itineraries provide vacationers from Indonesia with a chance to explore two countries, Singapore and Malaysia.