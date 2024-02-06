Resorts World Cruises Announces Collaboration with Singapore Red Cross

Resorts World Cruises is partnering with Singapore Red Cross (SRC) to host a special event for seniors in celebration of the Lunar New Year onboard the Genting Dream, according to a press release.

Resorts World Cruises’ shore staff and ship crew welcomed nearly 50 seniors and volunteers under SRC’s ElderAid program with a special “Lo Hei” session, a tradition of tossing “yu sheng” (a platter of colorful salad and raw fish) to bring prosperity and good health.

Guests were treated to tea and special entertainment, including a dance show and a performance of popular classic songs by the ship’s inhouse band, Trinity Trio, as well as Karaoke singing.

“On behalf of Resorts World Cruises and the crew of Genting Dream, we are honoured to have this opportunity to celebrate the Lunar New Year with our new senior friends and volunteers under Singapore Red Cross. As a cruise line that is headquartered in Singapore and homegrown in Asia, we are deeply committed to serving and enriching our communities in every way possible,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises. “We look forward to future CSR initiatives and collaborations with Singapore Red Cross, as well as more charities and non-profit organizations.”

Eileen Cher, assistant secretary general, Singapore Red Cross said: “Going onboard a cruise has always been on the top of our seniors’ wishlist, and we are very grateful to Resorts World Cruises for making this happen for the seniors cared for by the Singapore Red Cross. Our humanitarian efforts are made possible by the strong support of partners like Resorts World Cruises, and we look forward to collaborating across more areas such as community engagement and fundraising.”