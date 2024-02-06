Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January

Princess ship in Alaska

Princess Cruises announced an all-time high in Alaska bookings for January, surpassing any previous January in the cruise brand’s history by more than 20 percent, according to a press release.

“With its jaw-dropping landscapes, unspoiled natural beauty and incredible wildlife, Alaska is so much more than a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises.

“This is our 55th anniversary of taking guests to the great land, and this soaring interest underscores the importance of securing an Alaska adventure for the upcoming summer season while availability still remains.”

Guests can explore the wonders of Alaska in 2024 and 2025, choosing from four- to 22-day cruises as well as cruisetours.

Experiences include:

  • Exploring the Inside Passage and embarking on the  Voyage of the Glaciers
  • Visiting the Glacier Bay National Park, the 6th biggest national park in the United States offering views of glaciers, mountain peaks and over 600 species of wildlife, from brown bears to bald eagles and harbor seals.
  • Unique experiences to see authentic Alaska including Denali National Park, Fairbanks, and Anchorage through cruisetours that feature five custom-built Princess Lodges. Exclusive Direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service takes Princess guests between the ship in Whittier to the Denali area the very same day.

