Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January

Princess Cruises announced an all-time high in Alaska bookings for January, surpassing any previous January in the cruise brand’s history by more than 20 percent, according to a press release.

“With its jaw-dropping landscapes, unspoiled natural beauty and incredible wildlife, Alaska is so much more than a once-in-a-lifetime trip,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises.

“This is our 55th anniversary of taking guests to the great land, and this soaring interest underscores the importance of securing an Alaska adventure for the upcoming summer season while availability still remains.”

Guests can explore the wonders of Alaska in 2024 and 2025, choosing from four- to 22-day cruises as well as cruisetours.

Experiences include: