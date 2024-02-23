Port of San Diego Appoints Sid Voorakkara as the New Commissioner

The Port of San Diego appointed Sid Voorakkara as the latest member of its Board of Port Commissioners following his swearing-in by San Diego Councilmember Kent Lee on February 20, 2024, according to a press release.

The Port of San Diego is governed by a seven-member Board of Port Commissioners, which sets the policies for the Port’s daily operations, led by its president and chief executive officer.

Chairman Frank Urtasun stated: “Sid brings a deep well of knowledge and vast experience to the Board of Port Commissioners. He will hit the ground running and be of great service to the people of California and help us deliver on our promise to all San Diegans. On behalf of the Board of Port Commissioners, I welcome Commissioner Voorakkara and look forward to working with him to help the Port continue to deliver on our mission to improve San Diego Bay, promoting commerce, navigation, fisheries, environmental enhancements, and recreation.”

Voorakkara’s career includes roles at ArroyoWest, LLC, the United Nations Foundation, the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, and The California Endowment. Additionally, he is actively involved with California’s Commission on Health, Safety and Workers’ Compensation and Jewish Family Service of San Diego, and he has contributed to various community organizations and advisory councils.

The Port of San Diego, established in 1962, is dedicated to managing San Diego Bay and its waterfront, promoting commerce, navigation, recreation, and fisheries. As a self-funded entity, it supports the local economy, providing thousands of jobs and enhancing the quality of life for the community and visitors alike.