Port of Baltimore Maintains Top Coast Guard Security Rating

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore has again been recognized as a leader in port security, according to a press release. For the 15th consecutive year, it has achieved a top security assessment from the U.S. Coast Guard. This acknowledgment covers the six state-owned, public marine terminals managed by the Maryland Port Administration (MPA).

Paul J. Wiedefeld, Maryland Transportation Secretary stated: “Nothing is more important than ensuring the thousands of individuals who work at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore do so in a safe and secure environment. I join in thanking the Maryland Port Administration team for keeping safety front and center in the work that they do.”

MPA Director of Security Kathleen M. Pickett said: “Safely securing a major port is a team effort and we’ve got a great one at the Maryland Port Administration. We work in close collaboration with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and Allied Universal to seamlessly ensure the safety of all who work at and visit the Port of Baltimore.”

The Coast Guard’s annual inspection evaluates the security practices across several locations, including the Dundalk, Seagirt, North Locust Point, South Locust Point (which includes the cruise passenger terminal), Fairfield, and Masonville terminals.

According to a statement these inspections ensure compliance with federal security regulations and include a comprehensive review of the MPA’s Facility Security Plan and its Cyber Security Annex.

Over the last few years, the MPA has installed high-mast lighting, fencing, stronger gate and fence line conditions, and additional signage. An enhanced cyber security program, access control initiatives, and a closed-circuit television network have all contributed to the MPA’s robust security program.