Port NOLA Passenger Numbers Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) concluded 2023 with nearly 1.2 million cruise passenger movements, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to a press release.

The port set a record in March 2023 for oceangoing and river cruises with 155,225 passenger movements and 39 cruise ship calls. The port’s previous monthly record was set in February 2020 with 154,409 passenger movements and 31 calls before the cruise industry came to a halt in March of that year due to COVID-19.

“The cruise business has rebounded in New Orleans and cruise line partners are confident in our Port NOLA cruise market,” said Port NOLA President and CEO Brandy D. Christian. “This is really encouraging as our cruise business drives tourism and contributes significantly to the hospitality industry. We want to thank all our cruise line and hospitality partners as we work together to make cruising out of New Orleans two vacations in one.”

“New Orleans is one of the most popular pre-and post-cruise destinations in the country, which is a tribute to our excellent partners at the Port of New Orleans as well as the work of our team at New Orleans & Company,” said Walter J. Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “Travel drives our economy, but visitors don’t just show up. In a highly competitive marketplace, travelers have choices, and we have to earn their business through aggressive sales and promotion. We are pleased to work closely with the Port, the cruise lines and travel advisors to ensure that extremely loyal cruise passengers are selecting to sail from New Orleans instead of competitor cities.”

In addition to setting a new passenger record, the port also announced renewed commitments with both oceangoing and river cruise lines. Carnival Cruise Line has two ships homeporting at Port NOLA, and in 2024, the cruise line will celebrate its 30th year of cruising from New Orleans.

Norwegian Cruise Line will also extend its partnership with the port for five more years with additional sailings and a new ship, the Norwegian Getaway, to replace the Norwegian Breakaway starting in October 2024.

Disney Cruise Line also returned to port with the Disney Magic in January, while Royal Caribbean will return with a new ship, the Brilliance of the Seas, in November 2024.

Port NOLA also reported record growth in river cruises, with nine homeported vessels including America’s first Viking Cruise that began sailing in 2022.