Paul Gauguin Announces Food and Wine Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises will welcome two food and wine experts to host its December 11, 2024 Society Islands and Tuamotus voyage, according to a press release.

Sailing aboard the Paul Gauguin, Hawaiian cuisine culinary expert Chef Tom Wong and Certified Sommelier Charlie Plummer will work alongside the ship’s team to offer tasting and culinary demonstrations, mixology workshops, wine seminars and more. Offered complimentary as part of the Themed Enrichment Voyages, the 10-night Food and Wine Culinary Cruise will also feature signature dishes and cocktails.

“Beyond its legendary lagoons, Tahiti is a paradise for foodies and The Gauguin’s culinary mission is to serve the freshest, most authentic cuisine in the islands,” said the ship’s Executive Chef Paul Ellis. “We are thrilled to welcome Chef Tom Wong back on board – his Hawaiian-inspired cuisine has been a treat for our guests in the past, and our own culinary team enjoys learning new techniques from him. The addition of expert Sommelier Charlie Plummer on our December Culinary Cruise will add to the uniquely delicious, and complimentary, experience for our guests.”

Chef Tom Wong appeared on the Discovery Channel’s “Great Chefs of Hawaii”, the Food Network’s “Cooking Across America,” CNN’s “On the Menu,” Weekend TODAY and more. He’s currently a professor at the Culinary Arts Institute of America.

Charlie Plummer is a Certified Sommelier (Court of Master Sommeliers) and a Certified Specialist of Wine (Society of Wine Educators).