Ocean Technologies Introduces a Tender Boat Operator E-Learning Course

Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) has introduced an e-learning course for tender boat operators in the passenger ship industry, according to a press release.

This initiative comes in response to the need for specialized safety training as the cruise industry experiences growth and larger ships often face berthing challenges at ports.

This first-of-its-kind course aims to address the increasing demand for safely transporting guests between the ship and shore via tenders. OTG’s e-learning solution provides theoretical training accessible to crew members anytime, anywhere – whether before joining the ship or while onboard. This flexibility allows employers to concentrate on practical training aspects at sea.

OTG’s course includes six online modules. These modules cover launch and recovery, engine operation, and instrumentation; passenger handling; navigational equipment and comms; operation and maneuvering; and emergency procedures.

Several leading cruise operators provided their ships as locations for filming the training modules.

Joost van Ree, group director of Cruise and Yachts at OTG, commented on the launch: “Historically, the training and certification of passenger ship tender boat drivers have been managed by shipping companies themselves, either devising their own training programs or outsourcing to shore-based training providers and issuing their own certificates. The aim of our new Tender Boat Operator course is to deliver a consistent approach to this type of training which is repeatable, scalable and high quality.”

He then added: “The benefit is that employers now have the flexibility to allocate tender boat duties to crew members at any time, when required, removing the time pressure and cost of training a limited number of crew pre-joining.”