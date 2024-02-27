Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

New 2024 CIN Annual Report Out Now

Annual Report 2024

From regional deployment data to supply growth through 2033, the 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report has been released with 400 pages of industry analytics and data available for immediate consumption.

The 2024 Annual Report, its 37th edition, presents the industry in its past, present and future, with supply and capacity data broken down by operator, by ship and by region, as Cruise Industry News independently tracks every ship globally and every sailing.

The 400-page report covers everything from new ships on order to supply-and-demand scenarios from the early 1990s through 2033.

Annual Across

There is a future outlook through 2033, completely independent cruise industry statistics, growth projections for each cruise line, cruise industry market reports, and detailed ship deployment by region and market, covering all the cruise lines.

Projections for capacity growth going forward take into account pandemic effects, ship delivery timeline adjustments and more.

Bought by suppliers, ports banks, financial analysts, cruise lines and more. Useful in planning budgets and for key industry stakeholders for future forecasting.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.