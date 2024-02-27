New 2024 CIN Annual Report Out Now

From regional deployment data to supply growth through 2033, the 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report has been released with 400 pages of industry analytics and data available for immediate consumption.

The 2024 Annual Report, its 37th edition, presents the industry in its past, present and future, with supply and capacity data broken down by operator, by ship and by region, as Cruise Industry News independently tracks every ship globally and every sailing.

The 400-page report covers everything from new ships on order to supply-and-demand scenarios from the early 1990s through 2033.

There is a future outlook through 2033, completely independent cruise industry statistics, growth projections for each cruise line, cruise industry market reports, and detailed ship deployment by region and market, covering all the cruise lines.

Projections for capacity growth going forward take into account pandemic effects, ship delivery timeline adjustments and more.

