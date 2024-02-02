Nassau Cruise Port Welcomes Icon of the Seas with Performance

Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) welcomed the Icon of The Seas on its inaugural call to Nassau on Thursday, January 18, according to a press release.

Passengers onboard Royal Caribbean’s newest ship were greeted with a Junkanoo performance by the Music Makers Junkanoo Group.

A special inaugural ceremony took place aboard the ship, attended by Mike Maura Jr., CEO and director at NCP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Chester Cooper, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International Michael Bayley and local dignitaries and industry executives. Maura celebrated the strength of the partnership between Royal Caribbean and Nassau Cruise Port and their commitment to strengthening the Bahamian economy further.

“Icon of the Seas is truly in a class of its own, and the Royal Caribbean team should be immensely proud of the result of this incredible seven-year endeavor,” said Maura.

“We appreciate the confidence that Royal Caribbean continues to show in Nassau Cruise Port and in The Bahamas to deliver a superior tourism product, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Royal Caribbean team in ensuring that its guests enjoy fun, memorable experiences in Nassau.”

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper added: “This is magnificent for the Bahamas. It is a great day for Royal Caribbean but a magnificent day for Nassau Cruise Port and The Bahamas. [We are] on the verge of greatness for 2024. The numbers are expected to be significant coming from RCCL but also from the entire industry. We are looking forward to another banner year.”

The Icon of the Seas is currently sailing its maiden voyage which departed from Miami on Jan. 27.