MXP Offering Pre-Cruise Tech Solutions and Onboard Experience Software

The MXP Enterprise Platform, which is used by more than 50 cruise brands on more than 380 installations, is providing cruise lines with next-generation web and mobile tools to elevate the guest experience with personalized service, increased revenue and lower operating expenses, according to a press release.

MXP said that cruise lines face more challenges aligning business processes across their fragmented legacy systems, requiring numerous interfaces, in-house resources labor intensive double data entry and inconsistent information. This is especially true with different software being used pre-cruise and onboard.

Thus, cruise companies have been looking for a future-proof platform to consolidate and simplify end-to-end processes, including B2B integration with the vendor community for sound deployment planning and memorable destination experiences.

Over the past three years, stakeholders from 15 cruise lines with 58 ships undertook comprehensive due diligence and selected MXP as the optimal solution, the company said.

Not only did these cruise lines immediately benefit from the mature, feature-rich, state-of-the-art web and purpose-built mobile tools, but also turned IT costs into an investment.

Now, for example, guests can do the safety drill on their mobile app and experience prompt, efficient and accurate service. They have access to intuitive self-service options and no longer have to queue.

For a seamless system replacement or new implementation, MXP said it can assist with project management, implementation, development and cloud environments.

Later this year, MXP said its clients will further benefit from the upcoming cruise-specific AI sales recommendation solution, the result of two years of development by the MXP AI team.