Intellian Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Intellian Technologies celebrated its 20th anniversary on February 5, according to a press release.

Since its foundation in 2004 by CEO Eric Sung, the company has been delivering innovative communication products across diverse sectors such as merchant shipping, cruise, yachting, and more.

Intellian’s focus has been its investment in research and development, dedicating 15% of its annual revenue to drive technology advancements. This year, their plan is to launch the industry’s most comprehensive range of Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Flat Panel antennas globally.

The company’s 20th year follows a successful 2023, marked by collaborations with satellite operators like Eutelsat OneWeb, SES, Inmarsat, and Iridium. Intellian opened a new $32 million manufacturing facility in South Korea, an Advanced Development Centre (ADC) in the USA, a new Dubai entity, and larger offices in Seoul, Singapore, and Shanghai.

CEO Eric Sung commented on the anniversary: “As a young engineer starting out in this industry, I saw the opportunity to really advance the world of satellite communication antennas for customers, and was unburdened by what was the industry’s status quo. Intellian was founded to push the technology and innovation, disrupting these well-established norms and I’m proud that we’ve maintained and nurtured that same spirit since.”

He thanked everyone who has joined the company on this journey over the past 20 years and helped develop Intellian into the industry-leading company it is today, including past and present partners and all team members across the globe.

Sung added: “It’s great to acknowledge this milestone, but as always, our focus is on the future and paving the pathway for the next 20 years to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and development.”