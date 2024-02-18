HX Announces Biggest Sale of the Year on BOGO Trips

HX (formerly Hurtigruten Expeditions) launched Explore the Extraordinary, its largest sale of the year, featuring discounts on BOGO trips to the Galápagos Islands and on sailings through 2025, according to a press release.

Running through March 31, 2024, guests can take advantage of the Explore the Extraordinary offer to book any Galápagos itinerary aboard the MS Santa Cruz II, departing April 27 to September 25, 2024, and get a 100 percent reduction on the cruise fare for a second guest after booking the first at full price. The offer includes the nine-day In Darwin’s Footsteps itinerary and all three new routes launched in 2023: the seven-day Iconic Wildlife and Sublime Scenery, the seven-day Nature and Wildlife Expedition Cruise and the 11-day Nine of the Best Isles route.

Also available at up to 40 percent off are itineraries featuring Alaska, Antarctica and Greenland, including the Highlights of Antarctica onboard the MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen.

Longer expeditions, such as the 26-day Antarctica, Patagonia and Chilean Fjords Expedition, as well as itineraries to Alaska’s wilderness, are included.