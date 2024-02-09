Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Hurtigruten Announces Valentine’s Specials for Couples and Solo Travelers

Roald Amundsen

Hurtigruten launched its Valentine’s Specials, offering savings for both couples and solo travelers, according to a press release.

From now through February 23, guests can buy a Svalbard Express cruise and get 50 percent off for a second guest, whether it’s a loved one, a partner, a family member, or a friend, The offer is valid on cruises sailing this summer between April 4 and September 30, 2024.

Launched last summer, The Svalbard Express is Hurtigruten’s only itinerary that takes guests far beyond the Arctic Circle to Svalbard. The expedition sails aboard the MS Trollfjord, which was refurbished last year and was recently featured on Conde Nast Traveler’s The Best Cruise Ships in the World: The Gold List 2024.

As some travelers prefer to explore by themselves, Hurtigruten is also extending its solo supplement waivers on select Original Coastal Express as well as the Svalbard Express and North Cape Express itineraries. The offer includes both full journeys and half-journeys Northbound or Southbound departures throughout 2024.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.