Hurtigruten Announces Valentine’s Specials for Couples and Solo Travelers

Hurtigruten launched its Valentine’s Specials, offering savings for both couples and solo travelers, according to a press release.

From now through February 23, guests can buy a Svalbard Express cruise and get 50 percent off for a second guest, whether it’s a loved one, a partner, a family member, or a friend, The offer is valid on cruises sailing this summer between April 4 and September 30, 2024.

Launched last summer, The Svalbard Express is Hurtigruten’s only itinerary that takes guests far beyond the Arctic Circle to Svalbard. The expedition sails aboard the MS Trollfjord, which was refurbished last year and was recently featured on Conde Nast Traveler’s The Best Cruise Ships in the World: The Gold List 2024.

As some travelers prefer to explore by themselves, Hurtigruten is also extending its solo supplement waivers on select Original Coastal Express as well as the Svalbard Express and North Cape Express itineraries. The offer includes both full journeys and half-journeys Northbound or Southbound departures throughout 2024.