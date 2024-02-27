Holland America Line Announces 2026 Grand World Voyage

Holland America Line announced its most ambitious Grand World Voyage so far, sailing aboard the Volendam in 2026, according to a press release.

Sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 132-day cruise will span all seven continents, including a special four-day Antarctic Experience.

Details of the voyage were announced by President Gus Antorcha to 2024 Grand World Voyage guests aboard the Zuiderdam, currently sailing between Okinawa and Tokyo.

Guests on this world tour will visit 47 ports across 39 countries, traveling as far south as Antarctica and north up to Oslo, Norway.

“We asked thousands of past guests and travel advisors for their opinions about the perfect Grand World Voyage, so this may be one of our most thoroughly researched routes ever for a world cruise,” said Antorcha. “This itinerary includes destinations we know guests love, packed with memorable moments and overnight stays. We are purposefully visiting fewer ports to allow more time to explore the destinations we visit and to create a voyage that does not feel rushed.”

Highlights of the 2026 Grand World Voyage include:

47 total ports in 39 countries across seven continents

Nine overnight calls: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Australia; Bali, Indonesia; Singapore; Malé, Maldives; Safaga (Luxor) and Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt; and Lisbon, Portugal.

Five late-night departures: Bahia d’ Opunoha, French Polynesia; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Oslo, Norway; San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Four-day Antarctic Experience, cruising the Chilean fjords, visiting the Easter Island and Bordeaux.

For a limited time, guests booking the voyage can take advantage of a special bonus and receive up to $2,000 in onboard credit per guest, a free Wi-Fi Surf package and more.