Fred. Olsen Donates £50,000 to the RNLI

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced a significant achievement in its long-standing partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), having raised £50,000 in 2023. According to a press release, this contribution exceeds their initial target by £10,000

Since 2000, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and their guests have raised over £1.4 million, funding numerous resources for the RNLI, including lifeboats, training units, seminar rooms, launching trolleys, crew training, and equipment.

The 2023 fundraising initiatives included a variety of events across Fred. Olsen’s fleet: the Bolette, Borealis, and Balmoral. Guests onboard Borealis’ world cruise were challenged to walk, run, cycle, and swim 34,849 miles, equivalent to the distance of the company’s “Around the World in 80 Days” cruise.

Dr Kate Bunyan, director of health services at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and RNLI Volunteer, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be the RNLI’s longest-standing corporate partner, with a relationship that has spanned more than 60 years. As a volunteer Lifeboat Medical Adviser for the RNLI, I also have the privilege of witnessing firsthand the incredible work that volunteers put in to protect lives at sea and the impact that each donation to the RNLI makes. We look forward to continuing our fundraising in the years to come.”

Jayne George, director of fundraising, marketing and media at the RNLI, added: “Our corporate partners are vital to our fundraising efforts to save lives at sea. We cherish the relationships we share with our corporate partners, and we’re incredibly proud for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines to be our longest-standing corporate partner, with a relationship that has spanned more than half a century. The £50,000 donation from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and their guests is an incredible aid to our fundraising efforts and we can’t wait to work together in 2024 and beyond.”

In 2019, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines funded the Pride of Fred. Olsen and the Spirit of Fred. Olsen lifeboats. The Spirit of Fred. Olsen was launched in April 2012 in Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland, with guests waving from the Balmoral in June as it passed the Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI lifeboat station.

This launch coincided with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ 170th birthday and 50 years of partnership with the RNLI, raising £170,000 for the relief lifeboat, an Atlantic 85. The lifeboat’s name was chosen by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ guests in a competition onboard its smaller-sized ships.