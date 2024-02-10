Fincantieri Confirmed as Decarbonization Leader

Fincantieri received an A- score from CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) for the fourth consecutive year, positioning the company in the Leadership band.

According to a press release, this score surpasses the European regional average of B and reinforces the strategic importance of ESG topics in the 2023-2027 Business and Sustainability Plan. The Group positions itself as a key driver in facilitating the green and digital transition for the shipbuilding sector

Specifically, CDP recognized Fincantieri’s commitment to the decarbonization of the product and maritime transport, as well as the entire production cycle. The targets taken into consideration include a 20 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, the Net Zero cruise vessel by 2050 and obtaining 100 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

CDP assigns scores based on an assessment scale from D (minimum) to A (maximum), evaluating the performance of more than 23, 000 companies in managing and monitoring the risks and opportunities in terms of climate change, concerning the demands of a broad network of investors, customers and partners representing more than 136 trillion dollars in assets managed.