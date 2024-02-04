Disney Cruise Line Hosts Career Panel for Broward County Students

Disney Cruise Line hosted dozens of Broward County high school students on Wednesday, Jan. 31, to learn about careers in the maritime industry, according to a press release.

While the Disney Dream was docked at the port, the cruise line partnered with Junior Achievement of South Florida to host an interactive career panel for students participating in JA Career Bound, a program created to help students build skills and gain knowledge of local industries. Students spoke to several Disney Cruise Line crew members and officers who work aboard the ship, in a range of areas, including human resources, guest services, and entertainment. Crew Members shared details with students about their roles and life at sea and shared some tips for pursuing a maritime career.

One of the panelists, Gabe Biser, who serves as human resources manager aboard the Disney Dream, is also a former Junior Achievement student.

Biser said: “Being part of the cruise industry has been an incredible experience, and I am grateful for the mentors who guided me along my career journey. It’s an honor to share my experiences with these students, and I hope to inspire them to explore industries they may not be familiar with.”

Following the career panel, students explored Port Everglades and learned about port and terminal operations. “We appreciated the opportunity to showcase our port’s diverse operations, including cargo, as part of the wealth of maritime careers available to our youth,” said Glenn Wiltshire, acting director of Port Everglades.

“I joined the Junior Achievement Career Bound program because I want to learn about how to advance in a professional work environment to pursue my dream jobs,” said Tyler Hilaire, a senior student at McArthur High School and a Junior Achievement Career Bound Ambassador. “I learned today from Disney Cruise Line that there are so many interesting careers in this industry.”

“We’re grateful for Disney Cruise Line’s ongoing support,” said Laurie Sallarulo, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of South Florida (JA). “These initiatives play a pivotal role in shaping the future workforce by offering valuable insights and opportunities, and empowering young minds to navigate their career paths successfully.”