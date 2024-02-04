Cunard Offers Special Queen Anne Experience

With Queen Anne’s maiden voyage approaching, Cunard is giving travel agents a chance to win a place aboard the ship’s operational test, according to a press release.

This overnight call in Southampton on April 29 will allow agents to sample various experiences that await guests onboard the Queen Anne.

From an enhanced wellness offering to new venues such as Bright Lights Society, this experience will be a chance to test services, products and activities while the ship is operational to ensure she is guest-ready for her inaugural sailing to Lisbon on May 3.

To win a place onboard the Queen Anne prior to its maiden sailing, agents need to visit www.shinerewardsclub.com and confirm that they want to enter the competition. All the bookings made between 9 am on February 1 and midnight on March 10 will be counted as an entry into the competition.

Additionally, every Queen Anne booking that an agent makes and plays will count as a triple entry into the competition. The more bookings an agent makes and plays, the greater their chance of winning this exclusive experience.

The competition closes at midnight on March 10, and Cunard will be in touch with the winners by March 21.