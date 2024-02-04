Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Cunard Offers Special Queen Anne Experience

Queen Anne

With Queen Anne’s maiden voyage approaching, Cunard is giving travel agents a chance to win a place aboard the ship’s operational test, according to a press release.

This overnight call in Southampton on April 29 will allow agents to sample various experiences that await guests onboard the Queen Anne.

From an enhanced wellness offering to new venues such as Bright Lights Society, this experience will be a chance to test services, products and activities while the ship is operational to ensure she is guest-ready for her inaugural sailing to Lisbon on May 3.

To win a place onboard the Queen Anne prior to its maiden sailing, agents need to visit www.shinerewardsclub.com and confirm that they want to enter the competition. All the bookings made between 9 am on February 1 and midnight on March 10 will be counted as an entry into the competition.

Additionally, every Queen Anne booking that an agent makes and plays will count as a triple entry into the competition. The more bookings an agent makes and plays, the greater their chance of winning this exclusive experience.

The competition closes at midnight on March 10, and Cunard will be in touch with the winners by March 21.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.