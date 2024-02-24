Coral Expeditions Launches 2024 Waterfall Season Promotion

Ahead of the 2024 Kimberley waterfall season, Coral Expeditions is launching a special Waterfall Season Sale, giving guests a chance to join the Coral Geographer or Coral Adventurer on selected dates from as low as $9,000 per person, according to a press release.

Fares for the Promenade start at $12,000 per person and $15,000 per person on the Explorer Deck balcony staterooms. This represents savings of up to 30 percent while availability on these deals lasts.

“With a fleet of three vessels operating 20 departures between April and June, this is a magnificent opportunity to see the Kimberley in full flow and bloom at a special time of the year,” said Commercial Director Jeff Gillies.

“Coral Expeditions is one of a small number of Australian flagged operators who commence the season this early, and it is becoming renowned as the best time to explore. The landscape is alive with movement, sound and color, and the Kimberley is at its most pristine and uncrowded.”

Coral Expeditions’ Waterfall experiences on offer include: