Celebrity Cruises Launches Valentine’s Day Deals

Celebrity Cruises is inviting guests looking for a unique gift this Valentine’s Day to celebrate love with the cruise line’s special Valentine’s Day Deals.

For a limited time, guests can book a weekend escape for two to the Caribbean and enjoy 75 percent off the second guest’s fare (non-refundable deposit) or 50 percent off (refundable deposit). Plus, travelers can save up to an additional $200 per stateroom on select sailings.

In addition, until February 15, guests can also enjoy a complimentary upgrade from ocean view to veranda staterooms on select Celebrity Reflection short Caribbean sailings.

Weekend getaways sail every Friday aboard the Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette, and Celebrity Summit. These new three and four-night itineraries explore destinations such as Key West, Florida; Nassau, Bahamas; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Cozumel, Mexico.

The Valentine’s Day offers close on Feb 15.