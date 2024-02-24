Carnival Unveils Details of ‘Currents’ Zone on Carnival Jubilee

Ahead of the upcoming Carnival Jubilee naming ceremony on Feb. 24, Carnival Cruise Line released a video highlighting Currents, an underwater-themed zone of the ship that spans two decks.

The video tour titled Inside the Fun: “Currents” Zone on Carnival Jubilee, is available here.

Zone-wide activations developed specifically for Currents showcase Seaquest: A Fun Sub Adventure, which combines the technology built into the zone, including the six LED Portals to the Sea flanking the promenade, the 100-foot-long wave-like LED ceiling overhead, lighting, music and sound effects to create immersive experiences for guests. The submarine-like experience takes guests on an underwater excursion to visit various locations and admire marine life. ​

“Seaquest is a truly first-of-its-kind experience that brings together the real and fantastical to create an exciting onboard excursion. As they adventure through the world created for Seaquest, guests will see the Carnival Seacation resort, explore a neon glowing grotto, encounter a giant jellyfish school, navigate among cosmic whale sharks and journey to the kingdom of The Golden Mermaid, which helps tell the story behind one of the unique new venues created for Carnival Jubilee,” said Glenn Aprile, senior director of brand experience and product development for Carnival Cruise Line.

In addition to Seaquest, other zone-wide activations include the Change the Currents, which allows guests to transform the zone into six different underwater worlds, such as arctic waters inhabited by penguins and orcas. Each environment changes the ambiance of the zone, including the colors guests see and the sounds they hear. For kids, the Create A Fish zone allows young guests to design a unique sea creature and watch it come to life on the screens.

During the evenings, the Currents zone will display beautiful destinations, with a different theme every night. The zone will also feature Soundwaves Jukebox, a music-activated visualizer that brings songs chosen by guests to life through visuals and light display. Lastly, Currents Atlas offers an interactive map displaying real-time locations of all Carnival ships, along with fun facts about sea creatures and their migratory patterns.