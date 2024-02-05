Carnival Opens for Sale 22-Day Voyage from Seattle to Sydney

Carnival Cruise Line announced the opening of a new transpacific Carnival Journeys voyage for 2025 onboard the Carnival Luminosa, according to a press release.
After wrapping up its Alaska season and returning to Australia, the ship will embark on a 22-day sailing exploring destinations including Hawaii and several South Pacific islands.
The new itinerary begins with a departure from Seattle, Wash. on Sept. 18, 2025, with the Carnival Luminosa arriving in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 11, 2025. Destinations include Honolulu, Hawaii; Papeete (Tahiti) and Moorea, French Polynesia along with Noumea, New Caledonia.
Additionally, nine transatlantic Carnival Journeys cruises are open for sale, with three sailing this year and six in 2025.
Additional sailings available include:
- An 18-day voyage from Long Beach (Los Angeles), Calif. to Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan onboard the Carnival Panorama departing Aug. 22, 2024;
- A 29-day journey from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle, Wash. onboard the Carnival Luminosa departing April 3, 2025;
- A 12-day cruise from Baltimore, Md. to Barcelona, Spain onboard the Carnival Legend departing April 15, 2024;
- A 14-day voyage from Barcelona, Spain to Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla. onboard the Carnival Glory departing April 18, 2024;
- A 16-day trip from New Orleans, La. to Barcelona, Spain onboard the Carnival Valor departing April 24;
- A 14-day from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fla. to Barcelona, Spain onboard the Mardi Gras departing Sept. 13, 2025.