Carnival Opens for Sale 22-Day Voyage from Seattle to Sydney

Carnival Cruise Line announced the opening of a new transpacific Carnival Journeys voyage for 2025 onboard the Carnival Luminosa, according to a press release.

After wrapping up its Alaska season and returning to Australia, the ship will embark on a 22-day sailing exploring destinations including Hawaii and several South Pacific islands.

The new itinerary begins with a departure from Seattle, Wash. on Sept. 18, 2025, with the Carnival Luminosa arriving in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 11, 2025. Destinations include Honolulu, Hawaii; Papeete (Tahiti) and Moorea, French Polynesia along with Noumea, New Caledonia.

Additionally, nine transatlantic Carnival Journeys cruises are open for sale, with three sailing this year and six in 2025.

Additional sailings available include: