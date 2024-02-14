Carnival Celebrates Hosts Largest Ever Vow Renewal at Sea

Carnival Cruise Line is inviting couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day by taking part in its largest-ever vow renewal at sea, according to a company statement.

Virtually officiated by Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, the fleetwide ceremony this year features two new ships – the Carnival Venezia and Carnival Jubilee, giving guests even more guests the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to each other.

An onboard reception follows each ceremony, including a DJ and a champagne toast to celebrate the couples. In addition, there is an onboard kiss cam spotlighting couples on the big screen of the Seaside Theater.

“People meet, get engaged and get married on Carnival cruise ships and our Valentine’s Day vow renewals are an extension of how couples love to cruise with Carnival, and we’re delighted to offer this ceremony to more guests than ever before,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Love and fun go hand in hand, so a vow renewal or wedding ceremony is even more special when it’s part of a Carnival cruise. We have a team of experienced planners who make it their mission to ensure unforgettable celebrations between loved ones and their friends and families.”

In 2023, more than 1,220 weddings and vow renewals took place onboard Carnival ships. The cruise line offers a range of ceremonies at sea or on various destinations through the Weddings by Carnival program.