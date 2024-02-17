Twitter Facebook Linkedin
BVIPA Welcomes Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Grandeur

Seven Seas Grandeur

The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) in collaboration with the Tortola Pier Park, British Virgin Islands Tourist Board (BVITB) and local ship agent Island Shipping Trading Co., welcomed the inaugural call from Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Grandeur, according to a press release.

To commemorate the ship’s maiden visit, a plaque exchange ceremony took place onboard the Grandeur with Captain Aristeidis Mertzanis and Minister of Communication and Works Kye Rymer. The ceremony took place while the ship was berthed at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park.

The Seven Seas Grandeur arrived in Tortola while sailing its 12-night Pomp and Romance In Paradise itinerary, which departed from Miami, Florida on Feb. 5.

