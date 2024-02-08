Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces 2025 European Season

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced its 2025 European season featuring a total of 27 expeditions, according to a press release.

Guests can taste the best of the Mediterranean through Epicurean Expeditions and visit Northern Europe, the British Isles, Iceland, France, the Netherlands and Denmark on 2025 Cultural Expeditions.

These new expeditions will feature 50 new ports, including Caen and Zadar.

“The 2025 European season highlights our ongoing dedication to exploration, cultural enrichment, and the spirit of adventure. With each port of call, we invite our guests to discover the heart of these remarkable destinations,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Our year-round expeditions offer an adventure for every explorer, a testament that there is more than one way to explore the world.”

Highlights of 2025 Epicurean Expeditions include:

The 15-night Ionian Interlude, departing May 5, 2025. Itinerary: Barcelona, Trapani, Valletta, Kotor, Hvar Island, Venice, Ancona, Dubrovnik, Durrës, Parga, Crotone, Civitavecchia (Rome);

The 11-night Adriatic Wine Route cruise, departing June 10, 2025. Itinerary: Venice, Koper, Rijeka, Sibenik, Otranto, Kotor, Igoumenitsa, Zakynthos, Navigating the Strait of Messina, Capri, Civitavecchia (Rome);

The 14-night Spanish Horizons adventure, departing October 15, 2025. Itinerary: Lisbon, Portimão, Cadiz, Malaga, Gibraltar, Tangier, Casablanca, Safi, Agadir, Arrecife (Lanzarote), Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura), San Sebastián (La Gomera), Santa Cruz (Tenerife), Las Palmas (Gran Canaria).

Highlights of 2025 Cultural Expeditions include: