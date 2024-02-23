Ambassador Partners with Greatest Hits Radio

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced a collaboration with Greatest Hits Radio to offer a unique cruise experience, the “Greatest Hits Radio Escape.”’

This one-off themed cruise will feature popular presenters from Europe’s most-listened-to commercial radio station providing fans with an exclusive opportunity to engage with their favorite radio personalities, according to a press release.

Setting sail from London Tilbury on October 27, the five-day journey aboard the Ambience will visit Hamburg via the River Elbe and Amsterdam before returning on November 1. The cruise offers entertainment options ranging from quizzes and cabaret to West End-style shows. Highlights include playing PopMaster with Ken Bruce, dancing to DJ sets by Martin Kemp, Jenny Powell, and Kate Thornton, and participating in Q&A sessions with the Greatest Hits Radio hosts.

As per the press release, tickets for the “Greatest Hits Radio Escape” cruise will be available for purchase starting February 20. Additionally, fans can win tickets by tuning into the station and participating in online draws. The promotional campaign, managed by Accord Marketing, will feature on-air trails, spotlight ads, social media posts, and online competitions leading up to the departure this autumn.

Ambassador will feature the event in their onboard magazine and screen video clips from Greatest Hits Radio on their ships globally. A video crew will also be onboard to document the cruise, with content to be shared online and across social media platforms after the trip.

Simon Kilby, MD, Bauer Media Advertising, said: “This Greatest Hits Radio Escape cruise is one of the biggest and most ambitious partnerships we’ve done in recent years. The station is on a meteoric rise, and as we see more listeners coming to the station and wanting to engage with the brand, this collaboration with Ambassador Cruise Line felt like a natural progression and the perfect partnership. This combines the strong relationships our presenters have with their loyal listeners and our burgeoning commercial events portfolio and marries that with a brand and activity that we know our listeners also love.”

Gordon Nardini, CMO of Ambassador Cruise Line, added: “Greatest Hits Radio is a fun, engaging, and wholly enjoyable platform, and we are delighted to be able to work with them, courtesy of this partnership. As two successful brands, each bringing a unique flavor to our respective sectors, this is more than just a collaboration; it’s a perfect combination of music and travel that promises an extraordinary experience for both listeners and guests. Ambassador shares the same values and a similar audience demographic as Greatest Hits Radio, and this groundbreaking venture offers us a wonderful opportunity to introduce both seasoned and new-to-cruise customers to our premium value, no-fly cruise brand. We’re thrilled to be working together on something that’s never been done before, with the fantastic broadcast talent joining guests onboard the Greatest Hits Radio Escape cruise set to further enhance the warmest welcome at sea Ambassador has grown famous for.”

Cabin prices start at £499 per person, with a special offer of half-price drinks on all drinks packages for bookings made before February 27, 2024.