Ambassador Announces 2024 Visit Program for Trade Partners

Ambience

For the third consecutive year, agents in the UK have the opportunity to get a firsthand experience of Ambassador Cruise Line at a port.

In a press release, Ambassador Cruise Line has revealed the schedule for its 2024 UK-wide ship visit program, inviting trade partners and agents to participate.

Registration opens on Thursday, February 1. This announcement comes after the successful launch of the inaugural ship visit program in 2022, where the UK’s prominent premium value, no-fly cruise line hosted several hundred agents onboard its small-to-midsize ships over the past two years.

The 2024 program offers trade partners the chance to explore the Ambassador experience onboard the Ambience and its sister ship, the Ambition, at one of eight regional ports across the UK, including London Tilbury, Newcastle, Dundee, Edinburgh Leith, Liverpool, Belfast, Bristol, and Falmouth.

According to a statement, Participants will receive a warm welcome from the trade team, a brief introduction to the brand’s premium value proposition, and an overview of its sailing options. These range from adult-only sailings targeted at the 50+ demographic to selected multigenerational cruises.

Nicola Harper, head of distribution at Ambassador Cruise Line, commented on the program: “For the third consecutive year, we are delighted to launch our popular ship visit program. The overwhelming success of our 2023 ship visits proved the strong interest within the agent community to experience our ‘warmest welcome at sea’. With 13 ship visits planned across the country in 2024, our trade team is excited to welcome over 500 valued trade partners and friends onboard Ambience and Ambition as we showcase our incredible premium-value offering.”

 

