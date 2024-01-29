Viva Cruises Opens 2025 Program for Booking

Viva Cruises announced the launch of its 2025 program, featuring new Douro cruises, themed cruises and new ports of call, according to a press release.

Andrea Kruse, CEO of Viva Cruises, said: “We recorded increased demand last year, particularly from international markets. We want to meet this demand in the coming year with new departure and landing ports, new routes, and new content.”

The company will open the 2025 season in January with three ships, the Viva One, Viva Two and Viva Enjoy.

The Porto Mirante will sail on the Douro River from May 2025. Scheduled to be christened in May this year, the new ship will then offer trips to and from Porto.

The Viva Two will sail the Danube River, offering five-night city trips to and from Passau (Germany) as well as five-night “Crime/Mystery Series” themed cruises. In addition to the 11- and 15-night voyages, the ship will also operate more departures from Vienna next year in response to the increased demand from international customers.

Launching this fall, the Viva Enjoy will connect Amsterdam, Budapest and Vienna for the first time in 2025 with new seven-, 10- and 14-day itineraries, including a trip through the Iron Gates.

Viva Cruises has also added new ports of call to the 2025 program, including Lelystad, Middelburg, and Bruinisse in the Netherlands; the town of Braubach in Germany; and Leverinho, Regua, Vega Terron, and Pinhão in Portugal, in addition to Porto, for the new Douro itineraries.

Additionally, the company will also be adding a “theater cruise” to its 2025 program. For the first time, the Swiss Ruby will feature eight suites, where guests will be entertained both onboard and ashore on a week-long sailing from Düsseldorf to Berlin. Guests will have the chance to take part in guided tours, including a Schimanski tour in Duisburg and a trip to the Hans Otto Theater in Potsdam.