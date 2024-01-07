Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Viking Launches New Sale For North American Travelers

Viking Ship

Viking announced on January 4 the Discover More sale, which will provide North American travelers with new booking incentives.

Until January 31, 2024, Viking will offer special fares, up to free airfare and a $25 deposit on all itineraries, as well as additional savings for both new and returning guests, according to a press release. 

“For more than 26 years, we have invited curious travelers to explore the world in comfort,” said  Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “We focus on the destination, and we design travel experiences for the thinking person. This approach has always allowed our guests to discover more history, science and culture when they travel with us.” 

“As this new year begins, we look forward to welcoming returning guests back on board, as well as introducing new travelers to the Viking way of exploration,” Hagen also said. 

Viking offers river, ocean and expedition voyages calling in more than 500 ports in over 85 countries. Some of the company’s itineraries include the 15-day Viking Homelands from Stockholm to Bergen, the 10-day Empires of the Mediterranean from Venice to Athens and the 8-day Danube Waltz from Budapest to Passau. 

