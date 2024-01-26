TUI Cruises Partners with Mabanaft for Methanol

TUI Cruises has entered into a partnership with energy company Mabanaft to supply the cruise line with methanol, according to a press release.

The agreement comes ahead of the upcoming 2024 launch of the Mein Schiff 7, one of the first ships designed to operate on methanol and in the future, green methanol.

The move is part of TUI Cruises’ 2030 sustainability strategy to establish early alliances with alternative fuels suppliers to ensure a secure supply the Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises fleets.

Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, said: “Climate-neutral cruising is a question of the right technologies and long-term strategies. We have both. On the one hand, the ongoing equipping of our fleets with innovative drives, as well as securing their supply with alternative fuels – through cooperation with partners such as Mabanaft. This is how we will achieve our goals.”

To supply the required green methanol, Mabanaft is currently preparing the necessary infrastructure for storage and refueling in Hamburg and other ports.

“Green methanol will play a crucial role in the decarbonization of shipping,” said Volker Ebeling, senior vice president of new Energy, supply and infrastructure at Mabanaft. “This agreement with TUI Cruises is another important step in this direction and an important contribution to climate-friendly cruising.”