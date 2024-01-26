Tarragona and Costa Daurada Partner with MSC Cruises

Tarragona and Costa Daurada announced a strategic alliance with MSC Cruises to offer post-cruise experiences, according to a press release.

During FITUR 2024, Tarragona presented its agreement with MSC Cruises created to improve the experience of travelers who stopover in Tarragona.

The goal is to strengthen cooperation with the Provincial Government Tourism Board, the Costa Daurada and the Global Ports Tarragona maritime terminal.

The progress of the construction work on the new maritime cruise terminal, being developed by Global Ports Tarragona, is also seen as a very important action for improving the experience of passengers arriving at or departing from Tarragona Cruise Port.

Tarragona City Council will offer a range of cultural and gastronomic activities for cruise passengers visiting the city. Simultaneously, Global Ports Tarragona is working at full capacity to have its new cruise terminal ready on the Balears Wharf, which is also seen as an important factor in improving the experience of passengers arriving at or departing from Tarragona Cruise Port.