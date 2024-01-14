Swan Hellenic Launches Explore Together Savings for 2024 Cruises

Swan Hellenic announced a New Year’s celebration promotion offering 50 percent off the price for travel companions when booking one or more of its 2024 cultural expedition cruises by 29 February 2024.

The offer applies to almost all the sailings, from Antarctica to the Arctic, Africa, the Mediterranean, Western Europe and the Americas.

There are no limits on the number of travelers so Explore Together is also ideal for larger groups of friends. For example, for every group of ten passengers, five benefit from this 50 percent reduction.

Additionally, there are no restrictions on choice so the offer also applies to Swan Hellenic’s SETI Explore Space at Sea Series. Each of these features a different scientist from the SETI Institute aboard to offer expert insights into the history and latest discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, astrobiology and planetary science, as well as the quest to find other forms of life within and beyond our solar system.

Explore Together also applies to Swan’s exclusive Maris gourmet cruises, showcasing the skills of different talents from JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs.

Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer at Swan Hellenic, said: “We wanted to start 2024 on a special note, offering adventurous travellers the opportunity to live exceptional experiences more accessibly with their closest friends. Explore Together does this generously and with total flexibility worldwide. Catching the Explore Together wave, you can make 2024 an unforgettable year, sharing life-changing exploration in depth”.