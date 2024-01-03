Sump & Stammer Appoints Culinary Advisor

Sump & Stammer International Food Supply announced today the appointment of Klaus Kremer as Culinary Advisor. The newly created position will support customer service and purchasing to offer the best products for our cruise clients, according to a press release.

“This appointment underscores our position as knowledge leader for cruise food supply in Europe”, said Ben Wolber, Vice President Cruise Division. “Adding even more seasoned cruise professionals to our team, we truly understand the operation and requirements of our customers. With our combined experience and unrivaled product knowledge, we are uniquely positioned to offer optimal solutions.”

Kremer comes to the company with more than 35 years of culinary experience in the cruise industry. As Executive Chef onboard all three Cunard Queens, he led teams of over 200 staff in 10 galleys, producing 14,000 meals daily. He is highly regarded as culinary expert and mentor to many.

“I am proud to join one of the most reputable suppliers in this industry,” said Kremer. “We are looking forward to many productive discussions about new specifications and the best applications for our products with our valued partners.”