Star Clippers Offers $240 Air Credits Per Person

This wave season, Star Clippers is offering guests up to $240 air credits and complimentary onboard credit per cabin.

Guests booking select sailings onboard the Star Clipper and Star Flyer will get $240 in air credits per person and $200 onboard credit per cabin, according to a press release.

For select voyages onboard the Royal Clipper, guests receive $124 in air credits along with the $200 per cabin onboard credit. Onboard credit can be used towards amenities such as drinks, massages, Wi-Fi packages or to book excursions. Air credit can be used to purchase flights with Star Clippers or as a discount on the cruise fare. The offer applies to bookings made by March 31, 2024.

Star Clippers’ 2024 Wave Offer is valid on over 90 sailings through October 2025 and includes Mediterranean destinations such as the Greek Islands, the Amalfi Coast, Spain and the Balearic Islands, as well as the French and Italian Rivieras. Guests can choose from Caribbean itineraries onboard the Star Flyer sailing roundtrip from St. Maarten Central America sailings onboard the Star Clipper along the Pacific coast of Costa Rica.

The offer also includes a 14-day Transatlantic sailing onboard the Royal Clipper departing Barbados on March 15, 2025, as well as several Caribbean sailings in the Leeward and Windward Islands.