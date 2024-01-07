Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Simon Godfrey Named AtlasIED’s Director of Sales

Simon Godfrey

AtlasIED announced the hiring of Simon Godfrey as director of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according to a press release.

In a newly created role, Godfrey will be responsible for sales of all AtlasIED product lines in the three regions, including loudspeakers, the AtlasIED Atmosphere audio processing and control system, the GLOBALCOM enterprise communications platform and the AtlasIED IPX Series of audio and visual IP endpoints.

Godfrey brings over 20 years of sales experience into his role. He will report directly to Executive Vice President Matt Czyzewski.

“Simon is a sales pro with an impressive background in international sales and extensive relationships,” said Czyzewski. “With a proven track record of creating and implementing successful customer success strategies, Simon will play a pivotal role in elevating our sales efforts and driving sustained growth in the region.”

“It’s an honor to join a forward-thinking organization like AtlasIED that values innovation and customer-centric solutions,” said Godfrey. “I look forward to contributing my skills to drive sales initiatives, develop and grow client relationships, and be a part of the continued success and growth of the company.”

