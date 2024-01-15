Silver Shadow Departs on 2024 World Cruise

The Silver Shadow is sailing from San Francisco today for Silversea Cruises’ Far East-West 2024 World Cruise.

Focusing on the Pacific Ocean, the 132-day voyage sails to 65 destinations across 14 countries, including 40 new destinations for a Silversea World Cruise.

According to the luxury company, the itinerary was created as a response to “a burgeoning demand for extended voyages.”

Travelers will journey from east to west, Silversea explained, sailing from one of the planet’s extremes to the other, on a round-trip itinerary that will encompass most of the Pacific Rim.

Destinations set to be visited include Hawaii and remote Pacific isles, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

The Silver Shadow is also set to sail to Southeast Asia, China and Japan, before returning to California via Alaska, Canada, and California.

Among the many ports of calls are Lautoka, Fiji; Sydney and Broome, Australia; Auckland and Gisborne, New Zealand; Bali, Indonesia; Hong Kong; Tokyo and Otaru, Japan; Dutch Harbor and Kodiak Island, Alaska; and Prince Rupert, Canada.

The cruise features overnight stays in 23 destinations as well, allowing guests to make a “deeper cultural immersion,” Silversea said.

Passengers will also be able to take part in a series of exclusive events during the voyage, including an evening onboard the USS Missouri in Honolulu, which will feature music, cocktails and canapes.

After over four months, the 396-guest ship is scheduled to return to San Francisco to end the world cruise on May 26, 2024.

Designed to offer an ultra-luxury product, the Silver Shadow originally entered service in 2000 and underwent a major refurbishment in 2019.

The renovation aimed at upgrading and modernizing the cruise ship, drawing inspiration from the Silversea’s newest vessels.

The project included the creation of a new Atrium area, as well as enhancements to public spaces and suites.