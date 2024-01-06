Seven Seas Mariner Kicks Off 132-Night World Cruise

The Seven Seas Mariner is sailing from PortMiami today for Regent Seven Seas’ Navigate the World cruise.

Spanning close to five months and 34,500 nautical miles, the voyage explores Central America, the West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.

Over the next 132 nights, the Seven Seas Mariner is set to visit 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents.

According to Regent, the cruise was designed to offer “unrivaled” destination-immersion experiences, with 442 free shore excursions, as well as 12 in-port overnight stays and crossings of both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.

Among the ports that Mariner will call at for overnight visits are San Francisco, California; Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Hamilton, Bermuda; Bali, Indonesia; and Papeete, French Polynesia.

The sailing also provides access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, the Churches and Convents of Goa, in India, and Tuscany’s Medici Villas and Gardens, in Italy.

During the cruise, passengers will also be able to enjoy exclusive shoreside experiences in three destinations – Wellington, New Zealand; Mumbai, India; and Málaga, Spain.

The global journey – which sold out just a few hours after being opened for bookings – is scheduled to return to Miami on May 17.

Onboard the Navigate the World cruise, guests can take advantage of a series of amenities, including unlimited valet laundry, dry-cleaning and pressing, phone time per suite, onboard medical service, a commemorative gift and more.

According to Regent, the basic cruise fare also includes personalized service, specialty restaurants, premium beverages in bars and lounges, unique entertainment and unlimited internet access.

The Seven Seas Mariner originally entered service in 2001 and has capacity for approximately 720 guests at double occupancy.