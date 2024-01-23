Seabourn Unveils Solis Dining Experience on Seabourn Quest

Seabourn announced the opening of its new dining experience, Solis, onboard the Seabourn Quest, on Saturday, January 20, 2024, according to a press release.

Inspired by the destinations explored, the new restaurant celebrates Mediterranean cuisine and features light, modern dishes prepared daily. Solis will be implemented on the Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Sojourn by Spring 2024.

“There’s no better way to start a new year than by unveiling a new fine dining experience, and the debut of Solis is a milestone that guests of Seabourn Quest are going to enjoy and remember,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Every dish and drink at Solis have been carefully created to reflect the inspirations from the places we visit, while the design and ambiance of the dining room set the perfect Mediterranean atmosphere combined with Seabourn style for guests to enjoy during their dining experience.”

The menus will include dishes inspired by different regions, from the Rivieras to the Greek flavors in the Eastern Mediterranean. The menu will also feature an assortment of vegetarian and vegan options.

The new concept is the work of Master Chef and Culinary Partner Anton “Tony” Egger in partnership with Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein, who took inspiration from a recent survey that revealed that Mediterranean cuisine is guests’ preferred choice for a new restaurant.

“Over the years, Franck and I have been keen to discover what Seabourn guests enjoy about onboard dining,” said Egger. “What we’ve found all comes together at Solis, where we’re telling a story of culinary richness and presenting pure enjoyment on the plate and in the glass.”