Sea Cloud Cruises Launches ‘Sail the Wave’ Offer

Sea Cloud Cruises has launched the “Sail the Wave” promotion, its largest wave season offer yet valid on over 100 sailings in 2024 and 2025, according to a company press release..

Guests can enjoy 25 percent savings and $500 onboard credit on the Sea Cloud Spirit, the brand’s newest and largest ship. One-level stateroom category upgrades are available on selected sailings aboard the Sea Cloud II and Sea Cloud. The offer is valid for bookings made before February 29, 2024.

“North American travelers and travel advisors continue to discover Sea Cloud Cruises authentic tall-ship experiences,” said Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes. “Our new Sail the Wave promotion provides enticing incentives to book a voyage soon and we look forward to welcoming more new guests onboard for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Sail the Wave Sea Cloud Spirit 2024 voyages include:

A 16-night itinerary from Panama City to Nassau: Bocas del Toro, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Isla de Providencia, Colombia; Guanaja, Honduras, Belize City, Belize; Lighthouse Reef, Belize; Cozumel/Mexico, Progreso, Mexico, and Nassau, Bahamas. Sails Feb. 16 – March 4, 2024.

A 10-night Las Palmas, Gran Canaria roundtrip: Los Cristianos, Tenerife; San Sebastian, La Gomera; Santa Cruz, La Palma; Funchal, Madeira; and Arrecife/Lanzarote. Sails March 25- April 4, 2024.

An eight-night Edinburgh to Hamburg itinerary: Edinburgh (Leith), Great Britain; Aberdeen, Great Britain; Stavanger/Norway; List, Sylt; Hamburg, Germany. Sails June 27-July 5, 2024

Upcoming Sail the Wave Sea Cloud II voyages in 2024 include:

A nine-night trip from Malta to Athens: Valetta, Malta; Syracuse, Sicily; Fiscardo, Greece, Monemvasia, Greece; Nauplio, Greece; Syros, Greece; Athens (Piraeus), Greece. Sails July 1-10.

Upcoming Sail the Wave Sea Cloud voyages in 2024 include:

A seven-night St. Maarten roundtrip: North Sound, Virgin Gorda; Norman Island, British Virgin Islands; Terre-de-Haut, Iles des Saintes; Cabrits, Dominica; Gustavia, St Barthelemy. Sails Dec. 13-20.