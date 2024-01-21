Scenic Announces Taste of Discovery Voyage

Scenic announced its Taste of Discovery Voyage, a unique culinary-themed journey hosted by the line’s VP of Oceans Hotel Operations, Tom Götter, according to a press release.

Joining Chef Götter on this special voyage will be Chef Dale MacKay, winner of Top Chef Canada.

Highlights of the journey include:

A captivating “Welcome Onboard”’ cocktail party featuring drinks crafted by renowned chefs.

A “Meet and Greet” session, where guests can discuss gastronomic inspirations and aspirations with the celebrity chefs and Maritime Master.

Specialty-prepared menu featuring the freshest local ingredients.

Surprises including a Celebrity Chef cooking challenge and an onboard pop-up restaurant for food enthusiasts.

The featured itinerary is the 11-night Uncover the Kimberley Coastline, sailing from Broome to Darwin, departing on May 20, 2024. The itinerary explores the wonders of the Kimberley and allows for immersive explorations showcasing Australia’s diverse landscapes as well as gaining insights from Scenic’s specialist Discovery Team led by local Kimberley expert Mike Cusack. Prices for the 11-day voyage start from $ 14,645 per person, including savings of up to $4,000 per person, a bonus upgrade to the Deluxe Verandah Suite and Taste of Discovery culinary experiences.