Royal Caribbean Takes Center Stage on Inter Miami Jerseys

As the club’s Official Jersey Partner, Royal Caribbean International’s logo will be prominently featured on the front and center of every Inter Miami jersey, starting with the upcoming 2024 campaign, according to a press release.

The Club’s away jersey, La Noche, was on full display with Royal Caribbean’s crown and anchor logo at a celebration onboard the Icon of the Seas. The host, Mario Lopez, along with Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami executives, joined players, staff and fans in the surprise unveiling.

Starting on Wednesday, Jan.24, at 9 p.m. EST, the La Noche jersey will be available for purchase by visiting MLSStore.com. The jersey will be available for sale onboard the Icon starting in February.

“Both Royal Caribbean Group and Inter Miami share the values of dreaming and determination – and the highs of the unbelievable moments when those dreams come true. It’s exciting to now combine forces, and I can’t wait for the future that our two organizations will forge for our industries, for our fans around the world, and of course, for our local communities here in South Florida,” said Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty.

“Today marks a significant moment in an authentic partnership between two South Florida-based powerhouses, both deeply committed to the community we proudly call home,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer Xavier Asensi. “We eagerly anticipate our players taking the field and sporting the Royal Caribbean logo on our iconic jerseys in front of our incredible fans at our stadium, across the country and around the globe.”

The reveal of the new jersey partner follows the August 2023 announcement of the two brands forming a multiyear partnership. Since then, the partners have come together across stadium LEDs, in-match content, fan zone activations as well as on social and digital platforms. Additional details about the partnership will be revealed at a later date.