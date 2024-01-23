Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ritz-Carlton’s Ilma Extends 2024 Mediterranean Season

Ilma

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced the release of two additional Mediterranean sailings for the Ilma, according to a press release.

“We cannot wait to share Ilma with the world and continue to set a new standard in the luxury cruising category,” said Jim Murren, executive chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“The extension of our 2024 Mediterranean season aligns with the growing demand for immersive itineraries, providing more opportunities for unparalleled exploration and discovery in some of the world’s most enchanting destinations.”

New Mediterranean Itineraries Aboard Ilma:

  • The seven-night itinerary from Monte Carlo, Monaco to Rome (Civitavecchia) Italy. The itinerary explores Livorno and Florence before cruising the French Riviera visiting Cannes, and then calling in Corsica and Porto Cervo. Departs September 2, 2024.
  • The seven-night voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy to Athens (Piraeus), Greece. Sailing along the Italian Riviera, guests can take in the seaside in Taormina and enjoy Baroque architecture on display in Siracusa before exploring the Greek Isles. Departs September 9, 2024.

 

 

