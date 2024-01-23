Ritz-Carlton’s Ilma Extends 2024 Mediterranean Season

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced the release of two additional Mediterranean sailings for the Ilma, according to a press release.

“We cannot wait to share Ilma with the world and continue to set a new standard in the luxury cruising category,” said Jim Murren, executive chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“The extension of our 2024 Mediterranean season aligns with the growing demand for immersive itineraries, providing more opportunities for unparalleled exploration and discovery in some of the world’s most enchanting destinations.”

New Mediterranean Itineraries Aboard Ilma: