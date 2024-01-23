Resorts World Kicks off 2024 with a Special Sailing from Hong Kong

Resorts World Cruises kicked off 2024 with Resorts World One’s inaugural voyage to the Philippines, according to a press release.

As part of the special five-night sailing from Hong Kong, the Resorts World One arrived at Manila on Tuesday, Jan.23, and is scheduled to arrive in Boracay on January 24, carrying over 2,700 guests and crew.

“The Philippines marks our first new destination in 2024 and we are excited to include both Manila and Boracay as part of this special five-night cruise aboard Resorts World One from Hong Kong,” said Michael Goh, president of Resorts World Cruises. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Philippine government and authorities for their support in making today’s arrival a reality and success. We look forward to exploring future opportunities together to boost the cruise tourism sector for the Philippines and the region.”

To celebrate the ship’s first visit, a special ceremony was held onboard, attended by Resorts World Cruises representatives and delegates from the local authorities. Additionally, to welcome disembarking transit tourists, the Department of Tourism Philippines hosted several local cultural performances and presented welcome gifts to make this arrival memorable.

Homeporting in Hong Kong year-round, the Resorts World One operates a variety of itineraries ranging from two to five nights exploring destinations such as Sanya, Okinawa (Naha and Miyakojima), as well as Da Nang and Nha Trang in Vietnam.